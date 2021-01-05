J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (JBHT) - Get Report announced today that it expects to issue fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:15 p.m. CST on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 2070198.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company's website. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our web site, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. HuntJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005770/en/