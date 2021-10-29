J.B. Hunt Earns EPA SmartWay Excellence Award For 12th Consecutive Year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) - Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Report, one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced the company has received the SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the 12 th consecutive year.

"We're honored to be recognized with the EPA SmartWay Excellence Award once again," said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. "Developing a sustainable supply chain remains at the forefront of our business strategy, and we will continue adopting resources and technology that reduce carbon emissions and encourage efficiency."

J.B. Hunt was chosen as one of 72 freight transportation leaders to receive the accolade, which honors the peak performers in the SmartWay program for their enhanced environmental performance and commitment to freight efficiency. The company was selected from over 4,000 participants comprising of shippers, carriers, and logistics organizations. The EPA held a virtual ceremony on October 27 to announce this year's recipients.

J.B. Hunt is a leading provider of innovative transportation solutions that support a low-carbon future. In 2020, the company avoided approximately 3.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal, which is equivalent to removing more than 750,000 passenger vehicles from the road for a year. J.B. Hunt also helped avoid an estimated 4.3 million empty miles through its technology platform J.B. Hunt 360°® and completed its first delivery using a heavy duty class 8 electric vehicle.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

