J.B. Hunt Awards Nearly $10M In Appreciation Bonuses To Frontline Employees

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) - Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Report, one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced that its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. provided nearly $10 million in appreciation bonuses today to company drivers, maintenance technicians and full-time hourly employees.

"This year, our drivers and frontline employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today."

Earlier this year, J.B. Hunt celebrated its 60 th anniversary and reflected on its rich history and continued innovation. In October, the company recognized 116 drivers for achieving two, three, four, and five million miles driven without a preventable accident, awarding more than $1.6 million in safe driver bonuses. Through its innovative technology, talented workforce, and industry experience, J.B. Hunt is creating the most efficient transportation network in North America.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

