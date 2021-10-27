J.B. Hunt Adds Digital Freight Matching Within SAP ERP Application By Integrating J.B. Hunt 360°®

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. (JBHT) - Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Report, one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced its industry-leading technology solution J.B. Hunt 360°® is now integrated within the SAP® ERP application, bringing together two leading solutions to create a one-stop source for managing logistics needs.

"By adding the freight-matching power of J.B. Hunt 360 directly within SAP systems, businesses will have greater access to a variety of shipping solutions, all within the platform they use each day," said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. "Whether you're responding to unexpected demand or new to the digital marketplace, J.B. Hunt is making the process more efficient for your business."

The integration with SAP ERP will enable businesses that use SAP solutions to instantly access J.B. Hunt 360's freight-matching marketplace to secure capacity for shipments. In just a few clicks, a load can be scheduled for delivery through a qualified carrier in J.B. Hunt 360, providing access to nearly one million trucks throughout the U.S without leaving the SAP system. Shipment information such as load documentation and invoices will also be stored in the system for easy access.

The integration will automate many time-consuming manual tasks, especially for small and medium-sized businesses, making the process more efficient and convenient. Businesses using SAP technology will have access to Shipper 360™ by J.B. Hunt - a shipper-focused platform of J.B. Hunt 360 - for detailed tracking and visibility into shipments. They can also create alerts for arrivals, delays, and deliveries using Shipper 360, allowing them to focus on other tasks while having access to information when they need it.

J.B. Hunt 360 is the company's technology solution that addresses the need for efficiency, cost savings, and visibility across the supply chain. By leveraging innovative technology, a talented workforce, and 60 years of industry experience, J.B. Hunt strives to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for customers, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

