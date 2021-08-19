IZEA Awarded Fortune 10 Customer Expansion

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract from an existing Fortune 10 customer. The contract marks the second award to IZEA in 2021. IZEA first began working with the retailer in 2017, and has been awarded multiple new contracts every year since becoming an approved vendor.

"Establishing a direct relationship with a Fortune 10 company requires time, dedication, and attention to detail," said Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. "The rigor applied to partner review and selection sets a high bar that few can clear. Our team invested years of concerted effort to win our first commitment and become an approved vendor. That investment, combined with an ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality service, has resulted in ongoing influencer marketing initiatives being awarded to IZEA. We are delighted to celebrate our fifth fiscal year working together and optimistic about expansion of our relationship in 2021 and beyond."

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

