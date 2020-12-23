Ixlayer Announces Multi-Lingual Support For COVID-19 Testing And Vaccine Monitoring Including Spanish, French And Italian

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, today unveiled multi-lingual support for COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution and monitoring. ixlayer currently hosts various languages, including Spanish, French and Italian, with additional languages in development. The multi-lingual capabilities are available immediately and available to all current and future clients.

Millions of people can be left behind when I.T. development places English language support first. The rapid distribution of tests, vaccines and increased need for monitoring can leave non-English speaking and ESL health care workers and patients without information vital to the process. ixlayer identified this gap and quickly adapted to supplement existing systems on the market and provide multi-lingual support.

"Providing information about vaccines is vital to encouraging adoption and obtaining patient consent; it becomes nearly impossible if materials aren't provided in a patient's native language," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "ixlayer clients have the flexibility to create testing and vaccination programs that are seamless for non-English speakers. It is important to make sure these groups are not overlooked given the current outcome disparities in the pandemic."

ixlayer's COVID-19 Clinical Test platform and COVID-19 Vaccine Platform gather real-time data, including demographics on positive and negative tests by age, gender and geographic location - quickly identifying trends and hotspots in disease transmission. This valuable information, combined with the ability to track patients throughout the vaccination process, including monitoring side effects, offers a complete end-to-end solution for governments and healthcare organizations to service patients in the language that makes them most comfortable.

Gaining full consent and providing sufficient resources for patients is crucial to the testing and vaccination process. For more information on how ixlayer can power testing and vaccination programs in a foreign language, visit www.ixlayer.com

About ixlayer:ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions to power precision health testing to physicians, health systems, health-focused companies, and pharmaceutical partners. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Test can plug into any health system and lab within 48 hours enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results delivery while also streamlining healthcare so physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection, and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar.

