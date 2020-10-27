IXI Technology Launches New Website

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXI Technology has launched a new website today. Our new streamlined website has been created with our valued customers in mind. "Working with BOP DESIGN, the new website will allow existing DoD customers and prime contractors to securely download technical documentation and software device drivers," said Andy Morabe, IXI's VP of Sales & Marketing. "Since our NTDS technology is key to major weapon systems, it's important that our customers have the latest software and tech data to perform their mission." The new website will also allow clients to "opt in" to online updates regarding product obsolescence, the latest device drivers and the development of new products.

IXI has hundreds of product configurations to support decades of technology and it is important that the end-user be able to instantly access the technical data with a few mouse clicks. "Identifying the tech drawings, data sheets and software releases in a secure environment is tedious and time-consuming. IXI employees, Amy Broschak and Roanne Apides did an outstanding job working with BOP DESIGN to ensure the success of the new website."

IXI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that has provided advanced electronics and software solutions to meet the unique data requirements of armed forces worldwide for over 36 years.

