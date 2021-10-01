IWound® USA And IWound® Canada Collaborates With Archangel™ Mercy, LLC. To Transform How And Where Wounds Are Healed

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iWound USA and iWound Canada announced today that they have collaborated with Pittsburgh based, Archangel, to complete the expansive list of wound care services that they currently provide.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iWound USA and iWound Canada announced today that they have collaborated with Pittsburgh based, Archangel, to complete the expansive list of wound care services that they currently provide. Archangel is a dynamic, mobile and web-based wound care platform designed to guide clinicians to assess, document, treat, heal and achieve better wound care outcomes. iWound will act as a reseller of Archangel while providing first in class care via wound consultation, telemedicine, and education.

The iWound-Archangel collaboration will provide evidence-based treatment plans, customized formularies and workflows and the ability to order products for their patients regardless of the patient's insurance.

"iWound's key to success hinges on our experienced wound care professionals delivering expert advice powered by the predictable, successful patient outcomes analytics that Archangel provides to complete our comprehensive, wound care solution," said Ray Garneau, President of iWound.

About iWound, Inc.

iWound's mission is to go beyond the status quo in all aspects of wound care processes. The iWound team has conducted hundreds of interviews in various patient care settings such as home healthcare, long-term care, remote care telehealth, and palliative care. Deficiencies in wound care have been identified. "Patients are looking for better". Wound chronicity is a public crisis where iWound is joining forces with Archangel to place intervention processes to accelerate the quality of care with simple and time-sensitive best practices. We take an ownership approach to provide a wound care persona that follows and supports the patient and clinician through the wound care continuum.

About Archangel Mercy, LLC.

Archangel of Mercy, LLC is a subsidiary of Mercy Supply Collaborative, a wound, ostomy, urology, and skincare supply organization that offers over 15,000 products and has served the healthcare industry for over 25 years. Their comprehensive, customized digital wound care platform is transforming wound care for an array of care settings globally.

To learn more how iWound is transforming advanced wound care, visit https://iwound.ca/

iWound ," Transforming How and Where We Heal"

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwound-usa-and-iwound-canada-collaborates-with-archangel-mercy-llc-to-transform-how-and-where-wounds-are-healed-301389973.html

SOURCE iWound