IWG Debuts First Regus Centre In Djibouti City, Djibouti

Regus expands in the Horn of Africa, with a strategic opening in the trade hub of Djibouti City

ZUG, Switzerland, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Djibouti has embraced global demand for hybrid and remote workspaces with the launch of a new Regus centre in the country's capital, Djibouti City.

Part of leading international workspace provider IWG, the new centre opened on June 3 rd in Salaam Tower, one of Djibouti's most prominent landmarks, located just a 10-minute drive from Ambouli International Airport and a five-minute walk from the bustling city centre.

Overlooking the Gulf of Aden, the centre offers sprawling views from the corniche, plus a range of facilities including round-the-clock access to some 61 private offices, five co-working desks and two high-specification meetings rooms.

A major gateway and international trade hub, Djibouti City is ideally situated to host flexible workspace solutions for emerging business communities in the area. The East African region represents a growing opportunity for IWG as the group seeks to expand its range of coworking brands across the continent.

IWG has announced a record 2021 start, adding more than one million new customers this year, including the group's largest ever deal with NTT, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, which offers the company's 300,000 employees access to IWG's 3,300 worldwide workspaces The pandemic has accelerated the desire for hybrid working arrangements, with companies of all sizes demonstrating that this model is both productive and profitable for all parties.

