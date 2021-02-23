IWedia Teatro Media Player: A Pivotal Component For Android TV

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a renowned provider of software components and solutions for TV devices for top-tier service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, today unveiled the latest version of its acclaimed Teatro Media Player.

Supporting ABR streaming in HLS and MPEG-DASH formats across a wide range of platforms and devices (Android, iOS, Apple TV, Tizen, WebOS), iWedia's Teatro Media Player offers a world-class lean-back TV experience to end-users, while significantly reducing the complexity of cross-platform support thanks to its single SDK.

Several global media technology companies in the likes of MediaKind already selected iWedia Teatro Media Player for their next-generation client solution based on Android TV. MediaKind's MediaFirst end-to-end TV solution is developed around robustness and agility to respond to ever changing market challenges with a key focus on the consumer experience. The cloud native TV platform delivers a seamless media experience on any screen in or out of the home.

With the importance of the premium TV experience in the household the MediaFirst TV solution combines Google's Android TV ecosystem while taking full advantage of the Teatro player's unparalleled reliability and performance, allowing their end-customers to enjoy the ultimate living room TV experience.

Global Tier-1 operators value iWedia's excellent support structure and capacity of aggregating new features rapidly, two factors of utmost importance nowadays. Ad-insertion support is one of iWedia's player latest deployed feature, giving operators the ability of choosing and quickly interfacing with a variety of Ad Insertion server providers.

About iWedia

iWedia S.A. provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.

iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Singapore and South Korea.

For more information:

www.iwedia.com

David C. Paul,Marketing Manager, iWedia david.paul@iwedia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429562/iWedia_Logo.jpg

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwedia-teatro-media-player-a-pivotal-component-for-android-tv-301232626.html

SOURCE iWedia