IWedia And Synaptics Team Up For Swift Android 11 Deployments

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software components and solutions for TV devices for world-class service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, today announced the complete integration of Android 11 on the latest Synaptics VS640 SoC.

The joint offering combines best-in-class hardware and software. This includes a high-performance, low power and cost-effective reference platform for Google and Netflix from Synaptics, along with world-class software components and unmatched integration services from iWedia. The platform enables rapid deployments even for highly complex, hybrid operator projects.

The Android 11 release includes recent features like Tuner HAL and MediaCAS V2. iWedia capitalizes on it to enable Widevine CAS support and hybrid DVB/IPTV/OTT use-cases thanks to its comprehensive products portfolio like ABR media player, IPTV and Broadcast stacks, on top of its Operator Tier Launcher and Targeted Ad solution.

Based on the acclaimed VideoSmart™ platform from Synaptics, the VS640 includes a quad-core multimedia processor with a dedicated dual-core audio DSP, an integrated CPU, GPU, and an NPU that is purpose-built with AI to enhance the user experience. The platform also offers the next generation AV1 video decode format -- a requirement for future YouTube and Netflix content.

"This successful, early integration of Android 11 strengthens our long-standing relationship with iWedia," said Siddarth Chandrasekar, Marketing Director at Synaptics. "As an AI-enabled platform, the VS640 brings opens new possibilities for the operators to innovate with new features and generate new monetization streams."

Sunghoon Kim, VP Sales at iWedia, stated: "Service providers can leverage our joint integration to launch highly-customized set-top boxes or streaming IP devices in record-time. We are extremely happy to serve our customers with the most advanced, though cost-effective solutions, while ensuring a controlled time to market."

About iWedia

iWedia S.A. provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.

iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Singapore and South Korea.

For more information, please visit www.iwedia.com

David C. Paul,Marketing Manager david.paul@iwedia.com For additional press enquiries contact:

Bubble Agency Laura Cabarcos laurac@bubbleagency.com

About Synaptics

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

For more information, please visit www.synaptics.com

David Hurd,Public Relations david.hurd@synaptics.com

