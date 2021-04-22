IVF Options Launches As First Platform To Publish IVF Prices, Which Vary By $20,475 Between Clinics

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IVF Options today launched as the first platform to publish IVF prices and success rates, which are typically withheld from patients until they pay for a consultation.

The site aims to make fertility treatment affordable to the 64% of Americans without fertility benefits and address the lack of transparency around prices and success rates in the fertility industry.

Depending on the chosen clinic, one cycle of IVF can range from $4,525 to $25,000 excluding medication - an $20,475 price difference. To further complicate the decision, live birth success rates vary by more than 66.6% between clinics.

IVF Options CEO and Founder Lexie Magyar states, "IVF clinics vary significantly based on price and success rates but the lack of transparency in the industry makes it difficult for patients to select the best provider for them."

"We created the IVF Options platform to enable patients to make an 'apples for apples' comparison of providers, without the need to shop around and pay for consultations. We believe that providing transparent information on costs and outcomes will help patients make more informed decisions about where they choose to go for treatment. Higher prices do not necessarily equal better success rates or patient experiences."

According to The American Society for Reproductive Medicine, only 24% of infertile couples can access the care they need to get pregnant. While companies like Progyny have made progress in increasing fertility coverage, little has been done to make IVF costs more affordable to self-pay patients.

IVF Options board member Ben McElhiney observed the struggle of fertility patients in his role as CEO of one of the country's largest fertility pharmacies. "Prior to IVF Options, patients relied upon other patients, calling from clinic to clinic, or worse had to pay for consultations up front to get pricing and other information critical to them selecting a doctor." McElhiney stated.

IVF Options helps self-pay patients get affordable access to treatment by providing IVF price and quality transparency through a platform. To further assist patients, IVF Options provides access to discounted rates on medication, donor services and treatment packages. IVF Options is now available in major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Dallas.

IVF Options supports Resolve.org in its mission to help all people build their families, and has therefore chosen to launch on the 47 th anniversary of National Infertility Awareness Week.

Contact: Lexie Magyar 1-424-443-9115 lexie@ivfoptions.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivf-options-launches-as-first-platform-to-publish-ivf-prices-which-vary-by-20-475-between-clinics-301274705.html

SOURCE IVF Options Inc