Iveric Bio To Participate In The 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference On August 11, 2021

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that Pravin U. Dugel, M.D., President, will participate in the panel discussion, "Only Have Eyes For You - Ophthalmic Gene Therapy," at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast on the Investor / Events & Presentations section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay of the on-demand panel discussion will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conference and for at least 30 days thereafter.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Iveric Bio's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent Iveric Bio's views only as of the date of this press release. Iveric Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While Iveric Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Iveric Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

