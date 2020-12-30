Iveda Pens A Reselling Agreement With Nunaka Technologies, $700K Initial Order

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ® (OTCMKTS:IVDA), worldwide provider of IvedaAI ™ intelligent video search technology, IoT (Internet of Things) platform with smart devices and the Sentir ® cloud-based video surveillance platform, today announced its signing of a licensing and reselling agreement with Nunaka Technologies.

Nunaka is the technology arm of M-Power International, a Native Alaskan/Native American owned international business development and investment company. Federally recognized by Congress, Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs) hold a unique position for contracts within the Small Business Administration 8(a) program.

"My recent engagements with Nunaka and M-Power have been fast-paced as we bring Iveda's technologies to their communities," said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. "We intend to provide our Smart AI and IoT technologies to support an ever-growing demand for next generation Smart City, Smart Building, Smart Home and other advanced intelligent technologies."

Nunaka Technologies issued Iveda a $700K purchase order for immediate delivery of IvedaAI intelligent video search appliances, IvedaPinpoint location-based asset intelligent tracking solution and Iveda Smart IoT sensor kits for safety, security and care solutions.

"Our new alliance with Nunaka and M-Power opens up an interesting and dynamic untapped vertical market for Iveda. Timing is perfect as we prepare for the coming year, which we expect to be a very busy year for Iveda," added Ly.

Iveda's solution will satisfy Nunaka's growing demand for next generation technologies for their current projects around the world. This is the beginning of a quickly expanding relationship that is well positioned to fulfill hundreds of millions worth of potential federal and commercial contracts. ANCs and other tribal entities are well positioned to be awarded sole-source federal contracts of various sizes and durations.

"Our mission is not only to augment and support these tribal entities in enterprising business, but more importantly, to align and support the economic and community development needs of our local and tribal communities," said Martin Glastetter, Jr, CEO of Nunaka Technology and co-founder and President of M-Power International.

M-Power International's strategic partners include dozens of ANCs, First Nations and tribal organizations across the country. These strategic partners and tribal entities own hundreds of companies strategically located and operating around the world. M-Power International and its family of companies provide business solutions including technologies, critical infrastructure, commercial real estate development and construction, joint ventures, growth capital and worldwide investment opportunities.

"M-Power International takes great pride in bringing value to the many tribal communities across the country. Being from Utqiaġvik, AK, formerly known as Barrow, AK, we are excited to further our engagements with the many communities throughout Alaska," added Glastetter. "The timing couldn't be better to align with the team at Iveda. They play a vital role in addressing the growing demand from our partners and clients for best-in-class innovative and disruptive technologies in critical infrastructure."

