Ivanti Positioned As A Leader In The Gartner Magic Quadrant For IT Service Management Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools. 1 Ivanti® was positioned in the Challengers quadrant in the 2019 report and in the Leaders quadrant in 2020.

Gartner defines the IT service management (ITSM) tools market as tools to "help infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations manage the consumption of IT services, the infrastructure that supports the IT services and the IT organization's responsibility in delivering business value with these services. These are most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions to support the tasks and workflows for processes including incident, request, problem, change, service level, knowledge and configuration management."

According to Gartner, "Leaders have executed well with broad market reach, strong customer awareness of their participation in this market and adoption (as evidenced by Gartner client interaction data, as well as their growth and market presence). The Leaders in this Magic Quadrant jointly account for more than 70% of the market share for 2019. These vendors have a clear vision that addresses relevant challenges for I&O teams. They exhibit the levels of product, marketing and sales capabilities required to drive market acceptance."

Ivanti, with the recent release of Ivanti Neurons™, continues to transform service management with AI, machine learning and automation bots. With hyper-automation bots that self-heal and self-secure devices and provide contextual, personalized employee experiences, Ivanti Neurons, along with the Ivanti Enterprise Service Management portfolio, gives service desks greater visibility, in real time, across their device estate. This dramatically improves the accuracy, speed and efficiency of services delivered to employees.

"In our view, to be named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for ITSM Tools is a significant milestone in Ivanti's history and a true testament to the execution of our product vision and strategy," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. "Ivanti is transforming IT service management with the Ivanti Neurons platform that enables organization to autonomously discover, heal, secure, and service from cloud to edge with automation bots, as organizations try to address the explosive growth of devices, data and remote workers."

