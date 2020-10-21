Ivanti Adds New Ivanti Neurons Innovations Powered By Machine Learning To Improve Security Posture And Optimize Asset Spend

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, announces the release of Ivanti Neurons™ for Patch Intelligence and Ivanti Neurons™ for Spend Intelligence. These solutions build on the Ivanti Neurons hyper-automation platform, first announced in July 2020, which empowers organizations to autonomously self-heal and self-secure devices and self-service end users.

"The future of work, where working from anywhere on any device is the new normal, means that proactively managing the ever-increasing security risks and asset spend is top of mind for every enterprise," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. "Our latest additions to the Ivanti Neurons Platform for Patch and Spend Intelligence leverage our strength in patching to assess patch reliability and risk-based patch prioritization using supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms to automate vulnerability remediation and proactively manage software spend."

Ivanti Neurons enables the self-healing autonomous edge with adaptive security and a contextualized, personalized experience for today's remote workforce. Customers of Ivanti Neurons are realizing over 50 percent reductions in support call times, eliminating duplicate work between IT operations and security teams, reducing the number of vulnerable devices by up to 50 percent.*

Jesse Miller, information technology specialist for SouthStar Bank recalls his conversation with his compliance auditor about Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence, "I am blown away by how Ivanti has built in a community response directly into their remediation system. I have never found anything like this! Instead of talking about security and patching for hours with a compliance auditor, we spent only minutes on it and moved onto other things. I have been impressed with the entire solution."

The new Ivanti Neurons capabilities help enable users to reduce their time-to-patch for an overall improved security posture. They also dramatically improve the asset deployment and reclamation process for IT operations and security teams to take action and collaboratively work. New Ivanti Neurons solutions and capabilities include:

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence helps enable organizations to achieve faster SLAs for their vulnerability remediation efforts via supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms. Drawing on the Ivanti patch management expertise, which deploys over 1.2 billion patch updates annually, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence helps users easily research, prioritize and receive better insights for patch management processes in one central location. Patch reliability data is automatically delivered with actionable intelligence pulled from thousands of public and crowdsourced sentiment data. This information provides improved patch reliability so security teams can act on threats faster and reduce their time-to-patch. A precise picture of the organization's threat landscape is provided through prioritized, risk-based metrics and feature-rich compliance dashboards. Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence delivers highly accurate data that reduces the time it takes to respond to threats.

helps enable organizations to achieve faster SLAs for their vulnerability remediation efforts via supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms. Drawing on the Ivanti patch management expertise, which deploys over 1.2 billion patch updates annually, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence helps users easily research, prioritize and receive better insights for patch management processes in one central location. Patch reliability data is automatically delivered with actionable intelligence pulled from thousands of public and crowdsourced sentiment data. This information provides improved patch reliability so security teams can act on threats faster and reduce their time-to-patch. A precise picture of the organization's threat landscape is provided through prioritized, risk-based metrics and feature-rich compliance dashboards. Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence delivers highly accurate data that reduces the time it takes to respond to threats. Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligencewhich provides insights into an organization's software landscape and application spend for on-premises, cloud and edge environments to help improve operational speed and asset visibility, improve utilization and manage costs. Unlike complex software licensing tools, Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence is easy and intuitive to use, with faster time-to-value. Within minutes, a detailed analysis of usage, licenses types, purchases, subscriptions, renewals and instances are presented in engaging dashboards to help users more effectively track usage, purchase history, upcoming renewals, contract expirations, and ongoing overall spend. Potential under and overspend issues and opportunities for automated reclamation are also highlighted, managing cost and reducing risk.

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence and Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence are available now as part of the Ivanti Neurons hyper-automation platform. In addition, enhancements across the Ivanti Neurons platform include broader out-of-the-box automation queries and actions to detect, diagnose and resolve issues, provide powerful data filtering to help IT make better decisions, and increase visibility through additional IT and non-IT devices and connector support. For more information visit: https://www.ivanti.com/neurons or join the Ivanti Neurons webinar on October 28. You can register here.

Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

*Customer results are specific to their total environment and experience, of which Ivanti is a part. Individual results may vary based on each customer's unique environment.

