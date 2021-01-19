IV Therapy Franchise Eyes Tremendous Growth

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A rapidly growing IV therapy franchise is set for tremendous growth in 2021 and beyond.

THE DRIPBaR, which currently has more than 200 locations in various stages of development throughout the country, is focused on helping its clients obtain their best cellular health using advances in intravenous therapy. The company is slated to open its first franchise location in Atlanta this month, followed by a dozen more across Florida, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Colorado, and Texas by the end of March.

According to Chief Development Officer Ben Crosbie, THE DRIPBaR will open as many as 40 total locations by the end of 2021.

"Treatments that aim to boost your immune system are gaining in popularity during the pandemic, so it should come as no surprise that THE DRIPBaR has seen interest in its franchise opportunity grow exponentially," said Crosbie. "People want to maintain their best health. We are excited to be able to educate the public on the value of IV Therapy and the power that IV therapies provide to clients to maintain their best health, or to fight cancer, heart disease and other illnesses."

IV therapy is the administration of nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream for immediate absorption and use by the body. It is the fastest way to deliver nutrients throughout the body, because it bypasses the digestive system and goes directly into the organs, resulting in a 90-100% absorption rate.

Some of the biggest proponents of IV therapy include celebrities Madonna, Adele, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Cindy Crawford, Rihanna and Brad Pitt, among countless others. While the exact reason each one uses IV vitamin therapy may be different, the underlying desire is the same: they want to tap into the extraordinary health benefits it offers.

THE DRIPBaR leverages these benefits and provides IV therapies that are designed to do everything from slowing the signs of aging to reducing brain fog and boosting energy.

The franchise's clients have 18 different IV lifestyle or health-support drips to choose from, including the "Flu Fighter" that may help the common cold and High C, which is typically for current or former cancer patients. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of seven "quick shots" that Crosbie says gives the body an added boost.

Each session ranges in price from about $100 to $200 and people are sitting in the chair anywhere from 25 to 40 minutes.

"The quality and range of our offerings, and the consistent excellence of our services, will distinguish us as the market grows," said Crosbie. "COVID-19 has created a new understanding in people that they need to be as healthy as they can be. Healthcare is no longer a passive activity, where people wait for an illness to strike and then react to it. More than ever people want to be in control of their own health, they want to be proactive. They want non-drug therapies to support their best health. They want what THE DRIPBaR has to offer and we are excited to offer our services."

Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a 1,000-1,500 square foot location is around $116,300- $272,700.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit https://thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar/.

About THE DRIPBaR Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, THE DRIPBaR is a Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, THE DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With one location currently open and operating in Warwick, Rhode Island, THE DRIPBaR already has nearly 200 additional locations in various stages of development across eight states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

Contact: Cody O'Hara, Franchise Elevator PR, (859) 547-7010, cohara@franchiseelevator.com

