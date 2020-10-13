ITT To Release Third-Quarter 2020 Results On October 30

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results on the investor relations section of its website at 6:45 a.

ITT Inc. (ITT) - Get Report will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results on the investor relations section of its website at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2020. At 9 a.m. Eastern Time, senior management will review the third-quarter financial and operating results and answer questions during an investor briefing.

The briefing can be accessed live by calling +1 (706) 643-7542 (ID#: 9518509). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

A replay of the briefing will be available telephonically from two hours after the webcast until Friday, November 13, 2020, at midnight. The telephone replay will be available by calling +1 (800) 585-8367 (ID#: 9518509).

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

