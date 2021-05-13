ITT To Present At Bank Of America Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines And Industrials Conference On May 20th

May 13, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials...

May 13, 2021-- ITT Inc. (ITT) - Get Report today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 7:20 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

