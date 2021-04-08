Itseez3D's Avatar SDK Turns People Into Avatars

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itseez3D, developers of the industry leading Avatar SDK, today unveiled new technology that creates a full body avatar from a single selfie. Starting with a classic "head-and-shoulders" image, deep learning is used to produce an instantly recognizable animated model. The model can be immersed into any 3D experience, including social AR/VR, games, virtual clothing and mobile apps.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Avatar SDK has thousands of businesses that generate millions of avatars using our technology", said Victor Erukhimov, CEO of Itseez3D. "Many of them asked us to create recognizable full-body avatars, and we are happy to empower them with our solution. Zoom fatigue has taken its toll on all of us during the pandemic and recognizable avatars offer relief from appearing on camera, be that via solutions like RemoteFace that create personal privacy within an online meeting, or via an AR/VR meeting that provides an escape from the video conferencing grid prison. Beyond communication, full body avatars are used in fashion and retail for virtual clothes try-on and fitting solutions, in gaming, and in mobile apps."

The Avatar SDK full body avatar is based on the widely used SMPL human body model. Itseez3D trained a deep learning network to predict body shape from a selfie using tens of thousands of body scans. The output from the deep learning network is a 3D model that resembles the user's body shape, allowing the instant creation of full-body avatars. The user can optionally specify a gender as well as measurements for weight, height, chest, waist and hips to further tune the final model.

The final model includes a detailed skeleton for animation, while the head and face is an Avatar SDK Head 2.0 model that comes with blendshapes for both facial mocap and audio lip-sync.

Each full body avatar comes with a choice of 6 outfits. Once an avatar is created, these outfits are adjusted to fit the specific body shape. The business, business casual and casual outfit styles are appropriate for any environment. Itseez3D is working to expand the wardrobe for avatars, and invite individual artists and companies to collaborate with them.

To learn more about Itseez3D's full body avatar solution join the upcoming Avatar SDK webinar at https://avatarsdk.com/webinar and visit https://avatarsdk.com/fullbody.

About Itseez3DItseez3D is democratizing the creation of personalized 3D models. Founded by the team that created the renowned open source computer vision library OpenCV, Itseez3D develops revolutionary solutions for 3D experiences. Itseez3D Scanner is widely used in the medical and entertainment industries. The Itseez3D Avatar SDK can create a recognizable avatar of a person from a single selfie almost instantly. Itseez3D technology brings gaming, retail, video conferencing, AR and VR to life. For more information please email info@itseez3d.com or visit https://itseez3d.com.

PRESS CONTACTVictor ErukhimovItseez3D victor.erukhimov@itseez3d.com650-254-8488

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itseez3ds-avatar-sdk-turns-people-into-avatars-301265092.html

SOURCE Itseez3D