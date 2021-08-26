Itron To Host Virtual Investor Day 2021

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that Itron's Investor Day 2021 will be held virtually only, Tuesday, Oct.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) - Get Report, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that Itron's Investor Day 2021 will be held virtually only, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EDT during its premier customer-focused event, Itron Inspire 2021. Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and chief executive officer, and Joan Hooper, Itron's senior vice president and chief financial officer, as well as members of the leadership team, will discuss industry insights and provide updates regarding the company's long-term operating model, technology roadmap and the current market outlook.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant and with health and safety in mind for everyone in our industry, we made the decision to host Itron Investor Day virtually," said Tom Deitrich. "We thank you all for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We look forward to connecting virtually to discuss our company's strategy and operational focus."

The live webcast will be accessible on Itron's Investor Relations website and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. Pre-register for the webcast at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations.

