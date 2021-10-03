ITRI And Oxford Instruments Signed Agreement To Collaborate On Compound Semiconductors

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITRI and Oxford Instruments signed a cooperative research project on the development of next-gen compound semiconductors on September 24, under the witness of the officials of the Department of Industrial...

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITRI and Oxford Instruments signed a cooperative research project on the development of next-gen compound semiconductors on September 24, under the witness of the officials of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). This agreement is expected to complement the R&D capacities of both sides and will help develop a new industry chain for compound semiconductors in Taiwan to create new opportunities in the global market.

The MOEA has been active in assisting Taiwan's manufacturers in advancing core technologies associated with ultra-high frequency (UHF) components by providing key technology solutions and development platforms. It has also been dedicated to facilitating collaborations between Taiwan companies and global partners. For instance, its International Industrial Innovative R&D Program and the Fast Track Program for clinical trials have attracted many cooperations and investments as well as the establishment of R&D centers in Taiwan. Up until the end of this April, a total of 18 applications have been received.

ITRI Executive Vice President Pei-Zen Chang remarked that ITRI is an important stronghold of Oxford Instruments in the Asia-Pacific region. Both sides began cooperation on precision testing analysis 15 years ago and have achieved excellent results in multiple fields such as HBLED, MEMS, Micro-LED, silicon photonics, and nanoanalysis. "The collaboration with Oxford Instrument will enhance the growth of next-gen semiconductor supply chain in Taiwan, allowing research and development to be implemented in system integration and multidisciplinary innovation. This will further boost the industrial transformation and economy development of Taiwan," he said.

Representative of British Office in Taipei John Dennis remarked that the UK is a world leader in compound semiconductors for both fundamental and applied research, with many exciting new technologies coming through the UK's thriving innovation focused companies. Beyond this the UK also has a number of important specialist companies providing equipment and services for semiconductor production and Oxford Instruments is a perfect example of this, providing high tech products and services to the world's leading industrial companies and scientific research communities including ITRI. He was excited to see the collaboration between Oxford Instruments and ITRI in compound semiconductors, which will open the door to some really exciting advanced technologies including electric vehicles, 5G and other wireless technologies, and even the power converters on wind turbines.

Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Instruments Ian Barkshire expressed his appreciation for the ongoing strengthening of the relationship between Oxford instruments and ITRI. He pointed out that Oxford Instrument's R&D base established at ITRI in 2011 has allowed the company to accelerate its technology program and better support its customers across Asia. With the new agreement signed, Oxford Instruments and ITRI will combine the innovation, technological and end-market knowledge to drive the advances in semiconductor and power devices that will enable a greener, healthier, more connected, advanced and sustainable society.

ITRI Vice President and General Director of the Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories Chih-I Wu pointed out that ITRI has already developed GaN semiconductor technology to be applied in high-frequency communications, and it has cooperated with universities on epitaxy technology and UHF communication components. "Based on Taiwan's key leading technology, its comprehensive industry chain in the semiconductors, and ITRI's innovative R&D capabilities, the collaboration with Oxford Instruments on the development of compound semiconductors will help increase the yield rate of GaN's High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) component processing and improve the source charging power and transistor performance," he said.

About ITRIIndustrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itri-and-oxford-instruments-signed-agreement-to-collaborate-on-compound-semiconductors-301391280.html

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute