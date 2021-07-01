Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid, the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time. No details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. In a letter to the Company dated January 21, 2021, the FDA had assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") goal date of July 25, 2021 for completion of its review of the NDA.

The Company intends to work with the FDA to understand the nature of the deficiencies and resolve them as quickly as possible.

"While we are disappointed by this news, we continue to believe in the potential of sulopenem to help address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance," said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer of Iterum Therapeutics. "Our goal now is to work with the FDA to identify and resolve the issues as expeditiously as possible in order to continue advancing this much needed antibiotic."

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. The NDA for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen has been accepted for review by the FDA and a PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021 has been assigned to it.

Investor Contact:Judy MatthewsChief Financial Officer312-778-6073 IR@iterumtx.com