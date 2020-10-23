Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 26,923,076 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 20,192,307 ordinary shares at a combined effective price to the public of $0.65 per ordinary share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.65 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by Iterum Therapeutics. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its planned New Drug Application submission for oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with quinolone-resistant pathogens, the continued clinical development of sulopenem, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

CONTACT:

Judy Matthews Chief Financial Officer 312-778-6073 IR@iterumtx.com