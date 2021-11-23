Iteris To Host Virtual Investor Technology Update On December 7, 2021

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will host a virtual investor technology update on Tuesday, December 7.

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) - Get Iteris, Inc. Report, the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will host a virtual investor technology update on Tuesday, December 7. The 90-minute video webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time).

Iteris' 2021 Investor Technology Update will be hosted by Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves. Presentations will include a:

Review of the company's strategy, and its ClearMobility™ platform and digital ecosystem

Discussion of new opportunities in the connected and automated vehicle (CAV) market

Overview of the company's CAV solutions

Impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on current and future business opportunities

Update on the company's long-term financial outlook and status of the company's strategic review

Additional speakers throughout the event will include:

Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Sensor Technologies at Iteris

Al McGowan, senior vice president, Strategic Business Development at Iteris

Murali Srinivasan, vice president, Passive Safety and Sensorics at Continental North America, who will be joining the event as a guest speaker

Management will host a real-time question and answer session at the end of the investor presentation, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the investor technology update. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on December 6, 2021 by emailing Iteris investor relations at iti@mkr-group.com.

To register for the live webcast of Iteris' 2021 Investor Technology Update, please click here. Following the event, the webcast will be available on demand in the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

