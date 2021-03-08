Iteris Initiates Review Of Strategic Alternatives

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) - Get Report, the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

"Given Iteris participates in a large and dynamic market with multiple opportunities, the Iteris Board of Directors has decided to initiate a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value," said Tom Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Iteris. "To assist in this strategic review, Iteris has retained Moelis & Company as its financial advisor to review the Company's strategy and propose potential, additional opportunities to enhance our value and market position."

Joe Bergera, President and CEO of Iteris added, "Over just the past two years, we have rationalized Iteris' product portfolio, optimized the Company's capital structure, and improved our operations. This strategic review will ensure we continue to have the right strategy to deliver both the best solutions for our customers and the strongest returns for our shareholders."

No assurances can be given regarding the outcome or timing of the review process. Iteris does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review until it has been completed or the Company determines that disclosure is required or beneficial.

In addition to Moelis & Company serving as financial advisor to Iteris, Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as the Company's legal advisor.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time.

