Iterion Therapeutics Confirms Safety Of Tegavivint Following Completion Of Enrollment In Phase 1/2a Expansion Study In Patients With Desmoid Tumors

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterion Therapeutics, Inc., a venture-backed, clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapeutics, announced today that it has confirmed the safety of Tegavivint, a novel, potent and selective nuclear beta-catenin inhibitor, after completing enrollment and dosing the final patient in a multicenter Phase 1/2a dose expansion clinical study of Tegavivint in patients with desmoid tumors.

Nuclear beta-catenin is a highly-studied oncology target associated with numerous cancer types. Tegavivint is unique among nuclear beta-catenin inhibitors in that it binds to TBL1 (Transducin Beta-like Protein One), a novel downstream target in the Wnt-signaling pathway. As such, Tegavivint enables silencing of Wnt-pathway gene expression without affecting other Wnt/beta-catenin functions in the cell membrane, thus avoiding toxicity issues common to other drugs in this pathway.

The Phase 1/2a clinical trial of Tegavivint in patients with progressive desmoid tumors was designed as an open-label, non-randomized dose-finding study. The primary objectives of the study were to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Tegavivint. Secondary objectives were to determine the durability of response (DOR) to Tegavivint after the achievement of best response. The total study enrolled 24 patients. During the dose expansion portion of the trial 16 of these patients were treated with a recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) that was established based on pharmacokinetic exposure levels and clinical responses in a recently completed Phase 1 study.

Data from patients treated in the dose expansion portion of the trial reaffirmed Tegavivint's safety at the RP2D level. No dose-limiting toxicities or significant adverse events were observed. This data will enable Iterion to accelerate clinical activity in additional cancer indications where nuclear beta-catenin signaling has been identified as a potential therapeutic target, including AML, NSCLC, and certain pediatric cancers. Iterion expects to initiate clinical programs investigating Tegavivint for these indications in 2021.

"We have seen very good tolerability with no dose-limiting toxicities and no significant adverse events in escalating clinical doses," said Casey Cunningham, Chief Medical Officer of Iterion. "We are seeing a very strong safety signal in patients who have been on Tegavivint for over a year and are also observing tumor activity in patients. We continue to follow the patients that are still receiving treatment and look forward to sharing efficacy results at an upcoming medical conference."

Rahul Aras, CEO of Iterion, stated: "The completion of enrollment in the dose expansion phase of our desmoid tumor clinical trial and demonstration of safety and clinical activity at the RP2D represent important milestones in our clinical development of Tegavivint. We look forward to advancing the clinical development of Tegavivint in desmoid tumors as this disease target is greatly underserved. The results of this study also provide a 'green light' to initiate clinical development of Tegavivint in additional, high-value cancer settings, including AML, NSCLC, and certain pediatric cancers, that are characterized by nuclear beta-catenin overexpression."

About Desmoid Tumors

Desmoid tumors are rare, non- metastasizing sarcomas that overexpress nuclear beta-catenin, a historically "undruggable" oncology target implicated in cell proliferation, differentiation and immune evasion. An estimated 1,500 patients in the US are newly diagnosed with desmoid tumors each year. Desmoids are most commonly diagnosed in young adults between 30-40 years of age and are associated with significant morbidities, including severe pain, disfigurement, internal bleeding and organ damage, range of motion loss and, in rare cases, death. Iterion has received Orphan Drug Designation for Tegavivint to treat desmoid tumors, a disease for which there are no FDA approved therapies.

About Iterion Therapeutics

Iterion Therapeutics is a venture-backed, clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapeutics. The company's lead product, Tegavivint, is a potent and selective inhibitor of nuclear beta-catenin, a historically "undruggable" oncology target implicated in cell proliferation, differentiation, immune evasion and stem cell renewal. Research demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity in a broad range of pre-clinical models indicate that Tegavivint has the potential for clinical utility in multiple cancer types. Tegavivint is currently the subject of a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with progressive desmoid tumors. Iterion is also pursuing clinical programs in additional cancers where nuclear beta-catenin signaling has been shown to play a role, such as AML, NSCLC, and pediatric cancers, including sarcomas, lymphoma and other solid tumors. This research/clinical trial was supported with a $15.9 million grant from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas. For more information on Iterion, please visit https://iteriontherapeutics.com.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc., Ingrid Mezo (Media), 646-604-5150 imezo@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iterion-therapeutics-confirms-safety-of-tegavivint-following-completion-of-enrollment-in-phase-12a-expansion-study-in-patients-with-desmoid-tumors-301267414.html

SOURCE Iterion Therapeutics