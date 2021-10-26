Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe ® Substance 3D Painter a workflow that allows them to easily turn digital 3D renderings into...

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) - Get Stratasys Ltd. Report, a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe ® Substance 3D Painter a workflow that allows them to easily turn digital 3D renderings into 3D-printed models using Stratasys PolyJet ™ 3D printing technology - all without the need to employ additional software or outside processes.

Items printed on Stratasys PolyJet printers directly from Adobe Substance 3D Painter (Photo: Business Wire)

Adobe Substance 3D tools can be used to create renderings for applications such as games, films, fashion, architecture, product design and consumer packaged goods. When combined with 3D printing, Substance software can be used to create product prototypes and package designs that can then be translated to 3D printed objects on Stratasys PolyJet printers.

Previously, Substance users would need to rely on additional external software applications or processes to prepare their designs for 3D printing - without these outside tools, designs would print without color or the texture created in the design software. Now, Substance users can seamlessly create, render and print their full-color models with physical textures directly from Adobe Substance to their Stratasys PolyJet printer.

"This collaboration has allowed us to see our designs for the very first time in the physical world - which is every artist's and designer's dream," said Pierre Maheut, Head of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships, 3D and Immersive - Substance for Adobe. "And to be honest, we have gotten a little bit emotional seeing our designs come to life and in a way that is so realistic."

With the ability to include full color, material and finish (CMF) models into their design process, artists, designers and engineers can test various iterations of a product without added cost or time. By incorporating 3D-printed models into the product design process, artists, designers, and their customers are able to see, touch and interact with a product prototype in a way that isn't possible in a purely digital world. This helps to ensure that the end product matches the original design intent.

"After seeing the amazing digital models created in Adobe Substance 3D, we challenged ourselves with being able to 3D print them, identically, in the real world, bringing them to life," said Pat Carey, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth for Stratasys. "We have not only accomplished our goal but have seen excitement from Adobe about what this means for their Substance users."

Stratasysis leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX (October 26-28, 2021) is a free, virtual, and global creativity conference designed to refuel creative passions, inspire, educate, entertain, and foster relationships across the global creative community. Featuring more than 400 sessions, keynotes, technology sneaks and workshops from creative luminaries, inspiring celebrities, musicians and like-minded peers, Adobe MAX offers endless opportunities for seasoned creative pros, students, and hobbyists to take their creative skills to the next level. Notable speakers and presenters featured throughout the conference this year include Chloe Zhao, Kenan Thompson, Henry Golding, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Casey Neistat, Young Thug and Imagine Dragons, among others.

Stratasys and PolyJet are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. Adobe and Substance 3D Painter is either a registered trademark or trademark of Adobe or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

