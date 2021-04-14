Item 9 Labs To Present At The 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference On April 20 At 1:30 P.m. ET

PHOENIX, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium products, today announced that CEO Andrew Bowden, Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Rassás and Chief Franchise Officer Mike Weinberger will present at the Sequire Cannabis Conference held on April 20, 2021. The virtual event brings together a select group of U.S. institutional investors with leading industry participants in the cannabis space.

Item 9 Labs Presentation at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference

- DATE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021- TIME: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time - Registration Link: https://cannabis-conference.mysequire.com/

The Item 9 Labs team will provide an overview of the Company, including its award-winning products and franchising capabilities, expansion of its cultivation site and other key initiatives. They will also speak in-depth on the value of the recently completed merger with ONE Cannabis Group (OCG Inc.) and its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd., and how the combined offerings can accelerate the Company's growth in the current favorable regulatory climate.

"With consistent, positive advancements in the cannabis industry, the U.S. market is poised for substantial growth," Bowden said. "We believe our dispensary franchise concept coupled with our premium products positions us to benefit both financially and geographically."

As the Unity Rd. franchise network expands, Item 9 Labs plans to develop or partner with cultivation facilities in states where Unity Rd. franchise partners open cannabis retail shops. This move will give Unity Rd. operators front-of-the-line access to a reliable product supply chain and eases barriers to entry for Item 9 Labs products in new markets, allowing for increased revenue in product licensing, wholesale, and franchise royalties.

Bowden added, "Franchising is the most viable method for dispensary brands to expand nationally because of greatly reduced capital expenditures, resulting in accelerated scale. Traditional multi-state operators need to fund all business development and expansion, while franchise brands can scale more rapidly at a lower cost because shops are locally owned and operated by their franchisees."

About Item 9 Labs Corp. Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:Item 9 Labs Jayne Levy, Director of CommunicationsPhone: 480-542-9421Email: jayne@item9labs.com

Inv estor Contact:Item 9 LabsPhone: 800-403-1140Email: investors@item9labs.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-to-present-at-the-2021-sequire-cannabis-conference-on-april-20-at-130-pm-et-301268750.html

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.