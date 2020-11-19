Itelligence: NTT DATA Recognized As A Leader In IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment

TOKYO and BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment, 2020 (doc # AP46211320, September 2020)

The IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors on two functions - the strength of their current SAP implementation services, and how well placed they are to grow the adoption of SAP solutions with their sound growth strategy in Asia/Pacific.

The report includes vendor assessments based on 20 different elements across a range of criteria -information gathered from vendor responses to IDC's request for information (RFI) questionnaire, vendor briefings and sharing sessions, customer references, and IDC's internal research. The IDC MarketScape evaluated 16 vendors, positioning them as a Leader or a Major Player in the market based on IDC analysis and buyer perception.

The report listed NTT DATA's strengths as its "strong S/4HANA transformation capabilities" and its "localized GTM strategy," stating that its GTM is hinged on "leading with industry-led solutions underpinned by the strategic pillars of digital operations, cloud, and automation."

"Clients interviewed by IDC praised NTT DATA's degree of agility, project management, and focus on driving down cost," the report stated. "In general, NTT DATA performed strongly in essential capabilities, geographical growth, and range of services."

NTT DATA is a global SAP Platinum partner, delivering solutions and services to help customers position themselves as enterprise-grade digital businesses. The NTT DATA global team has more than 16,000 Global SAP resources, over 30 years of SAP delivery experience, and a growing assortment of proprietary SAP lifecycle-based tools and accelerators.

"We are more committed than ever to helping our customers achieve true digital transformation based on their investments in SAP," said Yutaka Sasaki, Executive Vice President, at NTT DATA Corporation. "Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment shows that we have the close collaboration with SAP, the business-process know-how and a focus on local customer intimacy to help drive SAP-powered transformations for years to come."

The Leader positioning in the current IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment follows NTT DATA's recent #3 placement in the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100, demonstrating providers' commitment to the success of their financial institution clients.

Norbert Rotter, CEO at itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: "The Asia/Pacific region (APAC) is a key strategic growth market for itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, and the IDC MarketScape assessment proves that our efforts and investments are increasingly successful. We are eager and proud to offer the full SAP portfolio and our profound industry knowledge to our customers in APAC."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

