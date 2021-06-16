Itel Introduces New Brand Celebrating International Expansion And Strategic Position In The New Economy

Outsourced customer experience provider's new brand shows they are all grown up with the capabilities, culture and geo-diversity needed to get ahead in the post-pandemic world.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, an award-winning international customer experience partner with operations across the Caribbean, Latin America, U.S., and Canada, today announced a rebrand of the outsourcing company.

The move highlights the company's expansion into the most sought-after nearshore and onshore markets today, and robust work-at-home delivery platform. Historically celebrated for being the largest homegrown Caribbean business process outsourcer, itel has taken the qualities their clients value most and built them into their expanding business model to ensure clients will always benefit from a partnership that offers the flexibility, responsiveness and creativity needed to navigate customer experience challenges of today.

itel will advance its strategic expansion into nearshore markets this summer, opening new customer experience operations in Guyana and Honduras, as well as establishing a core technology development team in the center of innovation for all of Latin America: Colombia. itel's latest investment in Jamaica will be unveiled this fall. The incredible 90,000 sq. ft. facility located in Kingston will be home to 1,500 on-site employees and manage a network of work-at-home agents. The property is entirely COVID-19 ready, and will feature outdoor lunch and wellness centers, ergonomic workspaces that allow for social distancing between employees, plenty of fresh air, and inspiring art installations that combine nature and technology to tell the company's story of evolution.

itel's geographic expansion strategy is driven by a mission to continually increase value for clients by increasing geo-redundancy and access to world-class talent.

"itel has always provided a partnership style that is coveted by our clients, and that's not going to change as we grow," said Yoni Epstein, Founding Chairman and CEO. "As change accelerated in 2020, from how we work, to how we shop and how we live, companies were forced to be nimble. For those locked in with CX partners that were too large to pivot and adapt, 2020 left scars on their brand and customer satisfaction."

"Our teams are more empowered and accessible than larger customer experience providers, yet our service delivery platform is diversified across the Caribbean and the Americas. Our ability to provide customized CX solutions is one of our true differentiators. The way we partner with our clients, our flat management style, modern workspaces and family-like culture has put us in a league of our own - and we're only becoming stronger as we expand internationally."

From country to country, itel makes an impact that goes beyond profit. The company is an employer of choice, creating long-term careers in the happiest, most inspiring places to work. It's young and diverse international leadership team reflects the company's commitment to nurturing a forward-thinking and inclusive atmosphere where everyone has a voice.

itel's new look and services can be seen on its new website at itelinternational.com, and social media platforms.

