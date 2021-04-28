ITecs Enters Into A Reseller Partnership With CoSoSys

DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTecs Outsourcing, LLC, an IT MSP, cloud hosting, and cybersecurity firm based out of Dallas that works with companies across the United States, has officially entered into a reseller partnership with CoSoSys, an IT...

DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTecs Outsourcing, LLC, an IT MSP, cloud hosting, and cybersecurity firm based out of Dallas that works with companies across the United States, has officially entered into a reseller partnership with CoSoSys, an IT security company that developed the Endpoint Protector software suite.

Founded by Brian Desmot in 2002, iTecs works with companies in all sectors and provides many IT-related services, including cloud hosting and cybersecurity as a managed service. Many of iTecs existing clients rely on the company to serve as their offsite IT department, handling procurement of technology, CIO/CTO consulting, break-fix support, and cloud hosting services. This puts iTecs in a unique and advantageous position to become a reseller of CoSoSys's Endpoint Protection software.

"We are excited to provide Endpoint Protector to our existing clients as the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technology built into Endpoint Protection is second to none. Large and enterprise organizations and businesses in the medical and financial sectors will appreciate the platform's granular and robust features. As iTecs continuously evolves into the best-in-class Managed Security Service Provider, adopting the best tools available on the market is a high priority goal." Says Brian Desmot, CEO and Founder of iTecs.

Endpoint Protector uses advanced technologies such as N-gram-based text categorization to accurately discover intellectual property, such as source code, within hundreds of file formats and then monitor and control any transfers. It also prevents data loss or theft by monitoring activity related to device use and file transfers. Monitor what sensitive data leaves your company and prevent data exfiltration with an all-in-one Data Loss Prevention solution.

"Endpoint Protection provides a solution for device control, content-aware protection, enforced encryption, and eDiscovery. We host the EP server in the iTecs Promus data center that allows us to ensure continuity, management, and security." Brian Desmot concludes.

For more information on iTecs IT MSP division, visit the https://itecsonline.com

About iTecs IT Outsourcing and Support

Brian Desmot founded iTecs in 2002, a white-glove IT support, consulting, managed IT services provider. The firm delivers an umbrella of IT services from break-fix, consulting, cybersecurity, to procurement for businesses of all sizes. If you need a professional, customer-centric offsite IT department, iTecs is the best choice.

