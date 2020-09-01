ITC Holdings Corp. Appoints Debora Frodl To Board Of Directors

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC) today announced it has appointed Debora "Deb" Frodl to its board of directors, effective September 1, 2020.

Ms. Frodl currently serves as Founder of DF Strategies, a strategic consultancy firm in Minneapolis, having concluded a successful 28-year career at General Electric (GE), where she most recently served as Global Executive Director, Ecomagination.

Ms. Frodl has an extensive background in renewable and clean energy solutions ranging from serving as GE's Chief Strategy Officer and Global Alternative Fuels Leader to Global Executive Director where she led Ecomagination, GE's global business strategy to accelerate technology innovation to drive cleaner energy solutions. Her track record of success encompasses leading executive leadership for women and diversity initiatives both at GE and within the community, including being recognized as a Top 25 Industry Leader by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, 2014 Woman of the Year by the Women's Council on Energy and the Environment, and 2017 Woman in Sustainability Leadership by Green Building & Design.

She currently serves as an advisor or board member with numerous renewable energy organizations, including U.S. Department of Energy Clean Energy, Education & Empowerment (C3E) Initiative; University of Minnesota Institute on The Environment; National Renewable Energy Lab; Joint Institute Strategy Energy Analysis; XL Hybrids; and Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Ms. Frodl earned her Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Minnesota State University.

"As the energy landscape continues to evolve, Deb's reputation and track record of success at GE will be of great value to our company," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO of ITC. "Her leadership on diversity and focus on customers align with ITC's values as we continue to work in building a greater grid."

She joins 11 other members of the ITC board of directors.

About ITC Holdings Corp.ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITC Transmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itc-holdings-corp-appoints-debora-frodl-to-board-of-directors-301122379.html

SOURCE ITC Holdings Corp.