Itasca Capital Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Itasca Capital Ltd. (TSXV: ICL) (the " Company" or " Itasca") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved the granting of 1,701,000 stock options (the " Options") under its stock option plan to certain of its directors and officers to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,701,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares").

Each of the Options are exercisable for a period of seven years from the date of grant at an exercise price of C$0.60 per Common Share. All of the Options vested immediately upon being granted.

Neither of the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Itasca Capital Ltd.