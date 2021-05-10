Itamar Medical's WatchPAT® Technology Featured In Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Symposia Call Series

CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced...

CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced its WatchPAT® technology was highlighted in a panel discussion on sleep apnea during Ladenburg Thalmann's Healthcare Symposia Series.

Featured Speakers Included:Dr. Omar Burschtin, Director, Sleep Medicine Program at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Dr. Burschtin has dedicated the last 24 years of his professional life to sleep medicine. He has been responsible for the creation and expansion of the Sleep Fellowship Program at NYU, the growth and accreditation of the NYU Bellevue Sleep Center and the former Sleep Medicine Associates of NYC (SMANYC) Sleep Center.

Dr. Dan Bensimhon, Medical Director, Advanced Heart Failure at Cone Health Dr. Bensimhon is a Duke-trained advanced heart failure cardiologist who serves as the Medical Director of the Advanced HF & Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Cone Health - a 6-Hospital system in central NC. Dan is a member of the Education Committee of the HF Society of America and is on the Board of the Lebauer-Brodie CV Research Foundation.

Interested parties may access an archived webcast of the event on the investor section of the Itamar Medical's website at: www.itamar-medical.com.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company's key product, WatchPAT, is commercially available within major markets including the U.S., Japan and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)Leigh Salvo Gilmartin GroupPhone: +1-415-937-5412 investors@itamar-medical.com