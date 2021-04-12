Italy's Ospedale San Raffaele Joins The TriNetX Network To Expand Its Leadership Position In Gene Therapy Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX announces that Ospedale San Raffaele (OSR), Italy 's leading biomedical research institute and the country 's representative in the European University Hospital Alliance, has joined the TriNetX...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX announces that Ospedale San Raffaele (OSR), Italy 's leading biomedical research institute and the country 's representative in the European University Hospital Alliance, has joined the TriNetX network to increase its commitment to clinical trial research and to build on its growing position as a leader in the field of gene therapy for rare diseases.

OSR is a university and research hospital with 1,340 beds performing high quality clinical research and is at the forefront of biomedical innovation in Italy.

"The hospital's clinical trial center provides support at each step of the clinical trial process from phase I to phase IV. The center has more than 880 ongoing clinical trials and submitted 452 new study proposals in 2020 alone," said Prof. Fabio Ciceri, Scientific Director at San Raffaele.

The main focus areas of OSR are oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, immunology and infectious disease and metabolic disorders along with gene and cell therapy, genetics and cell biology, urology and nephrology, pediatric and gastrointestinal diseases.

"We joined the TriNetX network because of our desire to expand San Raffaele's role as a qualified, all-phases clinical trial study site and to provide more and more patients in all clinical areas for drug discoveries and new treatments," said Dr. Federico Esposti, PhD, Chief Transformation Officer, Strategy and Operations Manager at San Raffaele. "Being part of the TriNetX network will help us continue to grow our reputation as a prominent testing and deployment site for advanced therapeutic approaches."

"We reached out to the other hospitals in our group that are part of the TriNetX network and received positive feedback," said Dr. Esposti. "We decided to participate in TriNetX to promote our interests in collaborative research with other hospitals and to attract clinical trial opportunities from pharmaceutical companies."

TriNetX offers the largest and fastest growing collaborative research network representing over 170 healthcare organizations (HCOs) and health data partners spanning the globe. TriNetX has presented over 10,000 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and has been cited in hundreds of publications.

"San Raffaele is one of the recent, preeminent hospitals in Italy to join the TriNetX network," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "We look forward to supporting San Raffaele's use of real-world data to enhance their clinical research capabilities and to help inform their development of new approaches to precision medicine."

About IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele (OSR) IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele is a university and research hospital established in 1971 to provide specialized care for the most complex and difficult health conditions. Ospedale San Raffaele was first recognized by the Italian Ministry of Health as a research hospital (Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico, IRCCS) in 1972 for its expertise in diabetes research and cure. The recognition as IRCCS was then extended to the entire field of molecular medicine in 2001.

Since May 2012, Ospedale San Raffaele joined Gruppo Ospedaliero San Donato, the leading Italian hospital group. It is a multispecialty center with over 50 clinical specialties, accredited by the Italian National Health System to provide care to both public and private, national and international patients. For more information visit https://www.hsr.it

About TriNetXTriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

