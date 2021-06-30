ITalent Digital Named Disruptor Company Of The Year For Chama

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iTalent Digital "Disruptor Company of the Year" in...

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iTalent Digital "Disruptor Company of the Year" in the Cloud Computing, Digital, SaaS, & Internet category for Chama®, the AI-enabled change management software. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer and enterprise experiences everywhere.

Chama is revolutionary cloud software that enables companies to achieve exponential change and continuous learning through data-driven insights across projects, programs, and portfolios. Change management is traditionally a siloed process. For the first time, advanced, AI-infused technology is available to enable change managers and enterprise leaders to break down those silos. It brings to life needed visibility across the enterprise with data, templates and configurability for better decision-making and accountability, as well as optimized business outcomes.

"We are proud to be recognized as Disruptor Company of the Year by the Globee Awards," said Leslie Ottavi, Chief Transformation Officer at iTalent Digital and Chama product lead. "This recognition is a nod to our success in enabling companies to lead change smarter."

San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards, added, "Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving. Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. To be eligible to participate in the competition, a business must be a privately owned company that's operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world. Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

The Globee Awards describe Disruptor Companies as highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.

About iTalent Digital iTalent Digital is an innovative global woman- and minority-owned global SaaS software and consulting company headquartered in San Jose, California. It helps companies achieve exceptional business outcomes through a suite of digital transformation services such as enterprise collaboration, unified search and relevancy transformation, business insights and analytics, cloud and software development, and Change as a Service (CaaS). For more information about Chama, contact chama@italentdigital.com.

