It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Never Stopped Moving Forward

After a school year like no other, Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5 th, 2021.

The commencement will feature Iowa State Senator Amy Sinclair and will celebrate the achievements of 64 students.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to technical schools, colleges, and universities across the country, including Iowa State, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, DMACC, and Hawkeye, Kirkwood, Upper Iowa Community Colleges.

"The Class of 2021 has overcome enormous obstacles as they conclude their high school experience," said IAVA Head of School Steven Hoff. "That's why it's more important than ever that we celebrate their graduation. No matter where a student goes after graduation, they should know that our entire community is rooting for their success."

IAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. IAVA also offers student clubs, field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this week's graduation celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT:Iowa Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5 th, 2021 1 pm

WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. Iowa Virtual Academy's individualized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.

