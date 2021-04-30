It's National Raisin Day! Small Businesses Across America Join California Raisin Marketing Board To Celebrate

FRESNO, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Raisin Day and the California Raisin Marketing Board has announced partnerships with small businesses across the country who are bringing delicious baked goods featuring California Raisins to consumers. Raisin sales are growing as consumers look for more natural sweet snacks. To celebrate this sun-dried superfruit, each small business partner will be offering California Raisin cookies and other tasty treats at discounted prices today, for a limited time while supplies last.

"The spirit of small business is one we deeply admire, and we know our industry is thriving because of the support of small business owners like the ones we are partnering with today," said Tim Kenny, Vice President of Marketing at the California Raisin Marketing Board. "On behalf of more than 2,000 family farmers who produce California Raisins, we are thrilled to celebrate National Raisin Day with the people who bring the natural sweetness of raisins to life for our customers across the country."

The following deals are available in the below markets today.

New YorkOatmeal Raisin Cookies from Halfsies Cookie Co. are available for 30% off. Dave and Heather Maffei, the couple behind Halfsies Cookies, came up with their business concept when they saw their homemade cookies sliced in two were a hit at family gatherings. The Marlboro-based business has now captured the hearts and appetites of their community - and now country with national shipping.

SeattleBuy One Get One on Oatmeal Raisin Cookies from Hello Robin at both the Capitol Hill and University Village locations. This charming shop, owned by Seattle baker Robin Wehl Martin and her husband Clay Martin, is a coveted spot for locals looking for delicious cookies or ice cream cookie sandwiches in their city.

Los AngelesBuy Two Get Two on bite-sized Oatmeal Raisin Nibblers at Southern Girl Desserts. Longtime friends Catarah Coleman and Shoneji Robison bring a taste of the South to Los Angeles with their delicious freshly baked desserts including cookies, cupcakes, pies, and more. Notably, these entrepreneurs won the Food Network's baking competition show, Cupcake Wars!

Salt Lake City Sheer Ambrosia Bakery is introducing a new menu item, California Raisin Baklava, at 30% off. Founder and baker Rita Magalde says the bakery symbolizes reinvention and revitalization through the sweet taste of baklava - made fresh to order with shelf-stable ingredients.

Charleston WildFlour Pastry is offering Buy One Get One on Oatmeal Raisin Cream Pie. Founder and baker Lauren Mitterer opened WildFloud Pastry to pursue her dream of creating deconstructed yet elegant versions of comfort desserts, satisfying that unique craving of sweet and salty.

FresnoBuy One Get One free on Oatmeal Raisin Cookies from Doug-Out Cookies. Doug Low and Marsha Eichholtz opened Doug-Out Cookies over 20 years ago to provide the best cookies using the finest ingredients with no preservatives, and all cookies are baked fresh daily.

About California Raisin Marketing BoardThe California Raisin Marketing Board was created by a State Marketing Order in 1998 and it is 100 percent grower funded. The mission of the California Raisin Marketing Board is to conduct market development activities to improve the demand for all categories of raisin usage, including ingredient usage, and for retail package, both branded and private label. Also, the Board sponsors crop production, nutrition, and market research. The marketing board's mission is to create a positive marketing environment within which the industry can collectively expand the worldwide demand for California Raisins.

