It's March, But It Looks Like A Winter Wonderland Across Many States

National Insurance Crime Bureau Warns That Thieves Don't Rest Due to Snow or Cold

Those looking to run out and go snowmobiling one more time should be aware that snowmobile thefts have remained steady from 2019 to 2020. A report from the NICB shows that about 58% of snowmobiles reported stolen during this two-year period have not been recovered.

Protecting your snowmobile takes only a few common-sense steps. If you are not using your snowmobile, remove the keys and take them with you. Keep your snowmobile in a locked location such as a garage or yard shed. If you have a snowmobile trailer, keep it stored separately from your snowmobile. If you store them together, install a trailer hitch locking device preventing it from being connected to another vehicle. Lastly, keep its registration up to date.

As the weather chills and snow falls, the NICB reminds drivers to stay with their cars when they warm them up in the morning before heading out. In some states, this act, called " puffing," is illegal. But whether legal or not, leaving your car warming in the driveway while you remain in the house is asking for an opportunistic thief to jump in and take off.

The NICB has produced public service announcements on this subject for both radio and television and in English and Spanish.

These recent winter storms may cause some damage to personal property. Should a tree or branch fall and cause damage to your house, or you simply need to have the debris removed, contact your insurer first, and be certain to check the license and references of a contractor before hiring them to repair any damages. Rules and regulations vary by state, so be sure to check licensing requirements in your area. Sometimes, deceitful contractors will take advantage of disaster victims, oftentimes unsolicited. A basic rule of thumb when working with contractors is if you didn't request it, reject it.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information on hiring contractors, follow this link.

