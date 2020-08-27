It's Business As Usual For Online Schools: Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Is Ready For The New School Year

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state begins their school year Tuesday, September 1, and provides Michigan students the chance to learn without limits.

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state begins their school year Tuesday, September 1, and provides Michigan students the chance to learn without limits.

Open in 2010, and built off engaging curriculum, MVCA has student success as one of its core values. And state-licensed teachers offer a personalized learning experience which enables students to concentrate on their courses in a safe environment.

MVCA has a comprehensive curriculum and opportunities for students to take Honors and AP courses, giving students what they need for their academic journey. Students are supported through online, phone, and electronic connections at all times.

"With everything going on, many Michigan parents are just unsure what to do this coming school year, and we understand their concerns," said MVCA Head of School, Randy Rodriguez. "I can tell you that MVCA has been a place of strong, consistent education for Michigan students for 10 years, and even if you don't end up with us, we are more than happy to answer any questions you have."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVCA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about MVCA's programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit mvca.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves Michigan students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Michigan public school system, MVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information visit mvca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005007/en/