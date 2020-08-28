It's Business As Usual For Online Schools - Idaho Technical Career Academy Is Ready For The New School Year

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Idaho.

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Idaho. Even though many Idaho families want their kids back in school, according to one national survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state begins their school year Monday, August 31 and provides students with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future, and all in a virtual education setting.

In addition to working towards their high school diplomas, ITCA students can also participate in the Destinations Career Program, which allows them to discover exciting options for their future in career fields like Business, Health and Human Services, Information Technology, and Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, earn industry certifications in Microsoft, Adobe, and Pharmacy Tech, and even earn college credits, potentially saving them thousands in future tuition costs.

"Our students aren't waiting around to see what happens with their lives, they are actively working towards their future," said ITCA Head of School Monti Pittman. "We've been doing this for over 6 years, and as a result, our teachers have experience in teaching young people in a virtual model that others may not be able to provide. Between our core subjects and our career classes, Idaho students have options here they're just not going to get anywhere else."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ITCA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about ITCA's programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit itca.k12.com/.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.

