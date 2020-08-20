It's Business As Usual For Ohio Virtual Academy As Students Get Ready For The New School Year

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state will begin their school year Monday, August 24. Attending OHVA can provide a safe alternative, while OHVA's career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child's future.

OHVA has been a trusted education partner for Ohio families for over 18 years, offering a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

And high school students who attend OHVA can participate in the Destinations Career Program where they will discover classes to help them with potential careers in fields like Business and IT. By taking these courses, students can potentially earn college credits, giving them an advantage over other students in their state and possibly saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

"With everything going on, many Ohio parents are just unsure what to do this coming school year," said OHVA Head of School Dr. Kristin Stewart. "I can tell you that OHVA has been a place of strong, consistent education for Ohio students for a long time. Online school works, and we have the skills and experience to give your student a successful school experience."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. OHVA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about OHVA's programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit ohva.k12.com/.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

