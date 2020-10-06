It's About Time: G FUEL And Activision Team Up To Launch Crash Bandicoot™-inspired Wumpa Fruit Flavor On October 15

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been slowing down in your runs through the jungle? Are you not spinning as fast as you used to? Has smashing crates become a chore? Well, let G FUEL put a pep in your marsupial step on October 15th with its...

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been slowing down in your runs through the jungle? Are you not spinning as fast as you used to? Has smashing crates become a chore? Well, let G FUEL put a pep in your marsupial step on October 15th with its newest juicy flavor: Wumpa Fruit.

G FUEL and Activision co-developed the Wumpa Fruit flavor, which is inspired by Activision's new game Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time . Never eaten a Wumpa Fruit before? Well, Crash describes the flavor as if the sweet, delicious taste of an apple collided with the tangy, creamy taste of a mango.

"We're ecstatic to team up with a household name like Activision and be a part of Crash Bandicoot's 25-year legacy," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're bringing to life Crash's favorite food with G FUEL Wumpa Fruit. So, we hope Crash fans will love busting open this explosive flavor as they save the world from Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy."

G FUEL Wumpa Fruit will be available for sale in 40-serving tubs on October 15th (in the U.S. and select other countries, including those in EMEA) and in 16 oz cans on November 5th (in the U.S. only) at gfuel.com . The G FUEL Wumpa Fruit tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz G FUEL Wumpa Fruit can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both G FUEL Wumpa Fruit tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. In other words, sliding into G FUEL Wumpa Fruit can give you a focus and energy boost as you reunite the four Quantum Masks and bend the rules of reality in Crash Bandicoot™ 4.

Are you ready to crash forward into a time-shattered adventure and save the multiverse from evil? Pre-order your G FUEL Wumpa Fruit tub now at gfuel.com/pages/wumpa-fruit . Pre-orders for G FUEL Wumpa Fruit cans open on October 8th.

© 2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH, and CRASH BANDICOOT are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

