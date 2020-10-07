IT Operations Analytics Market By Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Operations Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Log Management, Network and Security Management, Anomaly Detection), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ITOA market size is projected to grow from USD 9.3billion in 2020 to USD 45.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.2% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on adoption of cloud-based ITOA solutions and the proliferation of huge amounts of IT operations data are expected to drive the market growth. However, increasing complexities and dynamic nature of the IT architecture is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the ITOA market size based on component, solutions, services, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region. In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks. Services: The fastest-growing segment of the ITOA market, by component The ITOA market, based on component, covers solutions and services. The services market in the ITOA is expected to grow, as major players are focused on offering services. The adoption of ITOA services has become essential to manage data and detect the ITOA analytics market. It is one of the core components and for the effective working of any system, services need to be installed to increase the efficiency of the entire process.These services are essential to troubleshoot problems related to IT infrastructure and reduce the time it takes to resolve them. Cloud deployment mode: The larger growing segment of the ITOA market The ITOA market has been segmented on the basis of deployment mode, cloud and on-premises. The on-premises deployment mode has a higher contribution segment owing to the ever-increasing demand for customer engagement and remote asset monitoring for businesses. The adoption of on-premises ITOA solutions helps IT teams build a dashboard to quickly spot problems. The secure feature of on-premises solutions leads to modernized operations to speed response rates, boost efficiency, and reduce costs. Today, most of the organizations are in need of deploying on-premises solutions to deliver more affordable, safer, sustainable, and reliable services. APAC: The fastest-growing region in the ITOA market. The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of ITOA solutions and services in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and growing government investments in analytics are expected to drive the adoption of ITOA in the APAC region. Furthermore, the existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in APAC. The rapid rise in technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing end user to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in IT Operations Analytics Market4.2 Market: Top Three Solutions4.3 Market: by Component and Top Three End-users4.4 Market: by Region 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Huge Amounts of IT Operations Data5.2.1.2 Innovations in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) to Improve Business Operations5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Adoption of Cloud-Based IT Operations Analytics Solutions5.2.1.4 Use of Operational Analytics to Mitigate the Impact of COVID-195.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Frequent Changes in IT Operations5.2.2.2 Increasing Complexities and Dynamic Nature of IT Architecture5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers5.2.3.2 Growing Need of Companies for Holistic 360-Degree Visibility5.2.3.3 Increasing Need to Analyze IT Operations Data to Gain Real-Time Insights5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional IT Workforce5.2.4.2 Limited Investments by Organizations to Upgrade the Prevailing IT System5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Ecosystem5.4 Average Selling Price Trend5.5 Case Study Analysis5.6 Patent Analysis5.6.1 IoT Patents Filed5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 IT Operations Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact 6 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solutions6.3 Services 7 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Solution7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers7.1.2 Log Management7.1.3 Application Performance Management7.1.4 Root Cause Analysis7.1.5 Anomaly Detection7.1.6 Network and Security Management7.1.7 Other Solutions 8 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Service8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers8.1.2 Managed Services8.1.3 Professional Services8.1.3.1 Consulting8.1.3.2 Support and Maintenance8.1.3.3 System Integration and Implementation 9 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact9.1.2 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers9.2 On-Premises9.3 Cloud 10 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact10.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers10.2 Large Enterprises10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 11 IT Operations Analytics Market, by End-user11.1 Introduction11.1.1 End-users: COVID-19 Impact11.1.2 End-users: Market Drivers11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance11.3 Government and Defense11.4 Retail and Consumer Goods11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences11.6 Manufacturing11.7 Transportation and Logistics11.8 Energy and Utilities11.9 Telecom11.10 Others End-users 12 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Market Share, 202013.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements13.5.2 Business Expansions13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations 14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Overview14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company14.2.2 Star14.2.3 Emerging Leaders14.2.4 Pervasive14.2.5 Participant14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202014.4 Company Profiles14.4.1 Introduction14.4.2 Oracle14.4.3 SAP14.4.4 IBM14.4.5 Splunk14.4.6 Micro Focus14.4.7 Microsoft14.4.8 Hitachi14.4.9 Sas Institute 14.4.10 Broadcom 14.4.11 Solarwinds 14.4.12 Cisco 14.4.13 Bmc 14.4.14 Netapp 14.4.15 Vmware 14.4.16 Elastic 14.4.17 Evolven 14.4.18 Xplg 14.4.19 Extrahoop 14.4.20 Nexthink 14.4.21 Appnomic 14.4.22 Apptio 14.4.23 Sumo Logic 14.4.24 Loom Systems 14.4.25 Iopex 14.4.26 Devo 14.4.27 Nastel Technologies 14.4.28 Moogsoft14.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202014.5.1 Progressive Companies14.5.2 Responsive Companies14.5.3 Dynamic Companies14.5.4 Starting Blocks14.6 Startup/SME Profiles14.6.1 Optanix14.6.2 Stackstate14.6.3 Opsramp14.6.4 Humio14.6.5 Opsdatastore14.6.6 Cloudfabrix14.6.7 Digitate14.6.8 Resolve 15 Appendix

