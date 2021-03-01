IT Market In Saudi Arabia- Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market in Saudi Arabia is poised to grow by USD 6.

The report on the IT market in Saudi Arabia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by launch of National Transformation Program (NTP).

The IT market in Saudi Arabia analysis includes end-user segment, component segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of IT in the creation of NEOM as one of the prime reasons driving the IT market in Saudi Arabia growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The IT market in Saudi Arabia covers the following areas:

IT Market In Saudi Arabia SizingIT Market In Saudi Arabia ForecastIT Market In Saudi Arabia Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ejada

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component placement

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

