IT Market In Qatar- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities & Forecast |17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market in Qatar size is expected to increase by $ 1.40 bn during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the IT market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies regulatory compliance as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Services, Hardware, and Software) and End-user (Government organizations, large enterprises, and SMEs). The surging demand for IoT devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the IT market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The IT market in Qatar Report covers the following areas:

IT Market Sizing

IT Market Forecast

IT Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

