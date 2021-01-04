It Just Got Easier For Early-Stage Founders And Funders To Connect In New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic announced the launch of a new chapter in Princeton, New Jersey. Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest and most active investment community of early-stage accredited angel investors with 53 Chapters across 3 continents, including the newly minted North Jersey Chapter.

"Since 2011, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Chapters have provided resources, mentoring, and funding to entrepreneurs while delivering accredited investor members with the highest quality deal flow as well as exclusive educational and networking opportunities" says Howard Lubert, Co-Founder. "We are delighted to have Harvey Homan take the lead as President of this new Chapter."

Dr. Homan comes to the organization with a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, a rich history in life-science startups, and the experience to lend guidance to Founders and Funders. Dr. Homan will be joined in the stewardship of this Chapter by Host Sponsor, Morgan Lewis, & Bockius. The first official meeting will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius has a history of providing legal services well suited to rapidly growing technology and life sciences companies, which was initially structured by the legendary Stephen M. Goodman, the Philadelphia Godfather of startups. Morgan Lewis has offices in all of the major global technology centers, including Princeton, NJ, where its market leading emerging business and technology practice counsels emerging growth businesses and angel and venture capital investors in those businesses with respect to financings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), initial public offerings (IPOs), intellectual property (IP) protection, cybersecurity, FDA regulatory, tax, employment and executive compensation issues led by Steven M. Cohen, Princeton Office Managing Partner and Chair of Morgan Lewis's emerging business and technology practice.

"Keiretsu" is the Japanese word for a family of affiliated companies that form a tight-knit alliance and work toward each other's mutual success. That's exactly what Keiretsu Forum achieves through connecting investors and business leaders with entrepreneurs. "I am thrilled to have been selected to launch the North Jersey Chapter of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic," says Dr. Homan. "I look forward to building a vibrant chapter where NJ investors and entrepreneurs are able to collaborate while in pursuit of much needed late seed and Series A funding and beyond."

