IT Employment Almost Back To Pre-Covid Levels

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, IT employment increased by 0.43% to 5,296,100 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment has declined by 0.90% since February 2020 shedding 48,100 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.12% sequentially to 2,582,700. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment decreased by 3.01% since February 2020, a loss of 80,200 engineering workers.

"With seven consecutive months of strong growth, IT employment is less than one percent below pre-COVID levels" observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While the economic fallout from COVID-19 temporarily reduced demand in some skill sets, strong job growth over the last few months highlights our chronic long-term problem—a talent shortage in IT. Unfortunately, there is no easy or short-term fix to this perennial challenge," added Roberts.

For the complete March 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/March-2021-Index_MRB.pdf

