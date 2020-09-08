IT Company Provides Affordable IT Security To Credit Unions During Pandemic

Btech is an IT security provider that works closely with credit unions to implement strategic solutions to protect and meet regulatory requirements.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT security for credit unions throughout the United States has been made more convenient and accessible with Btech, a Pasadena-based credit union security service provider. Founder & President Lee Bird originally started his business to provide network support services — an evolving technology at the time. That business evolved into Btech, and beginning in 2000, the sole focus has been to provide affordable managed IT security services for credit unions.

Btech helps credit unions identify the most suitable and affordable solutions to achieve optimum security by means of system administration, vulnerability assessments & remediation, managed firewall and intrusion prevention, encrypted data backups, and more.

Further, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) urges credit unions to implement an oversight program to monitor each service provider's controls, condition, and performance. As a result, the Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) was designed to fully address the level of security provided by credit union service providers. Btech meets the strict controls set forth and is SSAE SOC 2 compliant.

"The flexibility of our solutions enables credit unions of all sizes the confidence that they are receiving appropriate and cost-effective services to meet their unique needs," says the Btech website. The company also offers "remote maintenance, management, and proactive monitoring for networks of all sizes and design."

Btech offers a risk-free analysis, with services that span beyond administration, assessments, management, and encryption, though, making it a one-stop-shop for all things related to credit union IT security. Additional services such as cloud infrastructure and disaster recovery, network auditing, patch management, VMware virtualization, and Microsoft (designing, implementing, and upgrading Microsoft Windows-based networks) are offered by the business.

"Btech will work closely with you to implement strategic solutions to protect your credit union and to meet regulatory requirements," says the website.

For more information on how to protect your credit union, reach out to Btech today and a Btech representative will contact you to discuss services.

About Btech

Btech is the market leader in providing affordable managed IT security services for credit unions. For over 30 years, Btech has worked diligently and professionally to maintain strong client relationships by providing honest, intelligent, and cost-effective services and solutions. We know credit unions and will tailor IT services to ensure that your IT environment is secure and compliant.

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-company-provides-affordable-it-security-to-credit-unions-during-pandemic-301125699.html

SOURCE Btech